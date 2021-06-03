Nelson Gallery unveils ‘Together We Rise’ Juneteenth art exhibit

LEXINGTON, Va. – An art exhibit in Lexington is sharing art with a message.

The “Together We Rise” exhibition is in honor of Juneteenth, and in partnership with Project Horizons.

The Nelson Gallery display includes art from all ages and walks of wife, but the one thing they have in common: the message.

“It’s a beautiful way to remember and celebrate together. Art stands the test of time. It’s something where you can reflect upon where we have come and more importantly where we are going,” said Annica Baker, underserved outreach coordinator with Project Horizon.

The artwork will be on display until June 26.

There’s an art gallery reception on June 19 where they will give out up to $2,000 in prizes.