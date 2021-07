Paint thrown onto statue of Stonewall Jackson in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The statue of Stonewall Jackson in Charlottesville has again been vandalized.

White paint could been seen splattered onto the statue early Monday.

Police said they were not sure when the incident happened.

The future of the statue, and the one of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, remain uncertain as they may be removed from public parks.

Both have been vandalized numerous times in recent years.