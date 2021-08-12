Virginians, here’s how you can access your vaccine card online

With more than 4.5 million people fully vaccinated in Virginia, there’s now a way for residents to access their COVID-19 vaccine record online.

The Virginia Department of Health’s website now has a new function where those who received a COVID-19 vaccine in the Commonwealth can download a copy of their vaccine card online.

All you have to do is visit the site’s COVID-19 Vaccination Record Request Portal. Then, it’ll ask for your first and last names, date of birth and your zip code.

After that, you will have to set up a two-factor authentication method where you can choose to have a code texted to you or receive a phone call. Then, you’ll have full access to your record right on your digital device.