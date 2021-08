Kings Dominion to debut new 4D roller coast in 2022

Daredevils, there’s a new roller coaster coming to Kings Dominion that you might wanna add to your list.

Tumbili is the first-of-its-kind 4D spin roller coaster.

The coaster has a 90-degree vertical lift that will take rides up to 112-feet into the air. State-of-the-art magnetic technology gives riders the feeling of weightlessness.

It’s slated to open next year.