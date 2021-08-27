Gov. Ralph Northam orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor U.S. service members, other victims killed in Kabul airport attack

After a deadly attack at the Kabul airport that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that both U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half staff in honor of those who served along with other victims.

Northam’s order mandates that both the United States flag and the Virginia flag are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds.

The flags will be lowered until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.