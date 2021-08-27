Gov. Ralph Northam orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor U.S. service members, other victims killed in Kabul airport attack

After a deadly attack at the Kabul airport that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that both U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half staff in honor of those who served along with other victims.
Northam’s order mandates that both the United States flag and the Virginia flag are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds.
The flags will be lowered until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.
August 27, 2021
Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the United States service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered until sunset, August 30, 2021.
Ordered on this, 27th day of August 2021.
Sincerely,
Ralph S. Northam