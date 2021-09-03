Ex-Virginia policeman indicted on child pornography charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A former Virginia police officer has been indicted on charges stemming from his attempts to produce child pornography, receiving images and trying to access it on a cell phone, a federal prosecutor said.

Nathan Allen, Jr., 33, was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury, said Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Allen is specifically charged with attempted production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and access with intent to view child pornography.

Court documents say Allen, who had been a police officer at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg and with the Hampton Police Department, allegedly tried to produce child pornography using a minor on separate dates in 2019 and 2021, when she was then 11 and 12 years old.

The indictment also alleges that Allen received images of child sexual abuse material on various dates, and accessed child pornography on a cell phone earlier this year, according to a news release.

If convicted, Allen faces up to 30 years in prison on the production charges and up to 20 years in prison on the receipt charges, prosecutors said, adding that he could also receive up to 20 years on the access with intent to view charge.