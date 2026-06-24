13th annual GiveLocalNRV Day raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits

The 13th annual GiveLocalNRV Day is underway, and local nonprofits are already seeing significant support just hours into the 24-hour fundraising push.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley launched the event at noon Tuesday. Organizers said the foundation has raised over $750,000 in each of the last three years and is on track to surpass that number again.

One local nonprofit, Springhouse, has already raised over $100,000 from donors.

Carolyn Reilly, Springhouse’s development director, said events like GiveLocalNRV Day give organizations a platform they couldn’t easily create on their own.

“That’s what’s fantastic with the Community Foundation of the New River Valley — that they put this together year in and year out,” Reilly said. “It gives all of us organizations a chance to share impact, invite support and blast the news of what we’re doing in the community.”

Peer-to-peer fundraising drives bulk of Springhouse donations

Reilly said more than half of the roughly $100,000 Springhouse raised this month came through peer-to-peer fundraising efforts.

“Over half of the donations we’ve received — so around $50,000 that has come in this month — is through all of the peer-to-peer fundraising effort that students and families and staff and our trustees rally together and reach out,” she said.

Ian Stabler, a Springhouse staff member, said the event has a way of turning intentions into action.

“There are people that I’ve been kind of reaching out to — they said they’ll give, but then, you know, life gets in the way,” Stabler said. “And so this is a nice little, like, if you want to give, today’s the day.”

One platform, dozens of local causes

Stabler said GiveLocalNRV Day also makes it easier for donors to find and support organizations they care about.

“It’s inspiring to me, because then I get to see all the organizations that are making a difference in our region,” he said. “As a giver, as someone who wants to give money, I can just go into one place and I can find the organizations that I believe in and give money to them.”

Reilly echoed that sense of community-driven momentum.

“It takes a village to come together and bring the support that’s needed,” she said. “Super grateful for our community and the consistent effort.”

Donations close at noon Wednesday. For more information, click here and here.