Who is Virginia Tech’s newest Athletic Director Brian White?

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech officially introduced Brian White as its new Vice President and Director of Athletics on Wednesday, completing a fast-moving search and ushering in a new era for Hokies athletics.

“I have confidence in all 22 programs,” White said. “I believe they can all be championship programs.”

White arrives in Blacksburg after eight years as Athletic Director at Florida Atlantic University, where he oversaw a period of significant athletic and fundraising success. During his tenure, FAU captured multiple conference championships and gained national attention when its men’s basketball program reached the Final Four in 2023.

The search process moved quickly, taking just 26 days from start to finish.

At his introductory news conference, White outlined a vision centered on growing resources, strengthening relationships and building championship-caliber programs across Virginia Tech’s athletic department.

“I think we need to grow our resources, and that’s my number one goal,” White said.

White said one of the biggest lessons he learned at Florida Atlantic was the importance of patience and long-term investment.

“What I learned from the special run we had at Florida Atlantic was the importance of building it and building it the right way,” White said. “It was a really special thing to be a part of, but it didn’t happen overnight.”

White brings more than two decades of experience in collegiate athletics administration to Virginia Tech.

White also comes from one of the most recognizable families in college athletics. His father, Kevin White, served as athletic director at several major universities, including Notre Dame and Duke. His brother, Danny White, is the athletic director at Tennessee, while another brother, Mike White, is the men’s basketball coach at Georgia.

Throughout his introductory remarks, White emphasized his commitment to student-athletes and the relationships that drive success within an athletic department. He spoke about the importance of being accessible to athletes and helping prepare them for life beyond sports.

“He talked a lot about his care and support for the student athletes and how important that was for him. They’re at his house having dinner. That’s his list of babysitters, which he needs obviously. He really cares deeply about their success in their sport, but also preparing them for life,” said Lynne Doughtie, Chair of the Athletics Director Search Committee.

White’s confidence comes with a proven track record. Under his leadership, Florida Atlantic reported a school-record $26 million in philanthropic giving from 2024 to 2025, a fundraising accomplishment he credited to strong relationships throughout the community and athletic department.

“This is a partnership for myself and the rest of the coaches, and that’s a critical piece,” said James Franklin, Hokies Head Football Coach. “When that happens, you drop everything and give it the attention and the respect that it deserves.”

“I’m able to best represent Virginia Tech if I’m able to build relationships across the conference and across the region. Relationships have always been a foundation of what I believe in,” said White.

White also highlighted the importance of collaboration with coaches and university stakeholders as college athletics continues to navigate significant changes, including revenue sharing, Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, and conference realignment.

The hire comes during what many view as a transformative period for Virginia Tech athletics. White inherits a department with 22 varsity sports and said he believes every program has the potential to compete for championships.

Now officially in place, White’s focus turns to implementing his vision and helping position Virginia Tech for long-term success both on and off the field.