Democratic Virginia Gubernatorial Hopeful Terry McAuliffe along with other Democrats running in Virginia to launch the Get Out The Vote Bus Tour from Northern Virginia at 8:45am. The campaign says the bus tour “will criss-cross across the Commonwealth reaching voters in every corner of the state, firing up Virginians to get out and vote for Terry McAuliffe and the Democratic ticket.”
WATCH LIVE: McAuliffe, other Virginia Democrats launch Get Out The Vote Bus Tour
