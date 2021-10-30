Dole recalls bagged salads from 10 states due to positive listeria test

Dole is recalling garden salads in 10 states, including Virginia, because of a positive listeria test.

Dole is recalling garden salads in 10 states, including Virginia, because of a positive listeria test.

The salads were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Although it is uncommon, listeria can lead to death in children, the elderly or people with weak immune systems. According to the CDC, symptoms of listeria can include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

The FDA says the packages have a best-by date of Oct. 25. and were sold under the names dole, Kroger or salad classics.

Recall products include:

24 oz Dole Garden Salad (UPC code 0-71430-01136-2)

24 oz Marketside Classic Salad (UPC code 6-81131-32895-1)

12 oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad (UPC code 0-11110-91036-3)

12 oz Salad Classics Garden Salad (UPC code 6-88267-18443-7)

At this time, no illnesses have been reported--but bacteria showed up during a test in Georgia.