How to avoid deer on the road this fall

Fall is here, meaning it’s breeding season for deer.

Breeding season means deer will be more active over the next few months, and with the recent time change, drivers will be driving more often in the dark, which increases the likelihood of seeing a deer on the road.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has provided tips for drivers to avoid hitting a deer.

These tips include:

Slow down and be attentive while driving, particularly at night.

If you see one deer, slow down and watch out for others as deer tend to travel in family groups.

Deer habitually travel and crossroads in the same areas meaning you should take extra caution when you see deer crossing signs.

Apply brakes, and stop if necessary to avoid hitting a deer, but do not swerve out of our lane to avoid hitting one. A collision with another vehicle, tree, or other object is likely to be more serious than hitting a deer.

Always wear a seat belt. Even if a collision is unavoidable, you are more likely to avoid injury or death if you are wearing a seat belt.

If you hit or kill a deer or bear while driving, immediately report the accident to a Conservation Police Officer or other law enforcement officer in the county or city where the accident occurred.

If you kill a deer or bear while driving, you may keep it for your own use if you report the accident to a local law enforcement officer where the accident occurred and the officer views the animal and gives you a possession certificate.

For more information, the DWR provides this PSA on deer/vehicle safety.