Search continues for missing 19-year-old last seen in Virginia six years ago

Katelin Akens has been missing for nearly six years. She was last seen in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. – The search continues for a 19-year-old woman who was last seen in Virginia six years ago.

Katelin Michelle Akens was last seen in 2015 near Oak Crest Drive in Partlow.

Akens was visiting family in Spotsylvania County and was scheduled to fly home to Arizona on Dec. 5, 2015, but authorities said she never boarded her flight.

On Dec. 7, 2015, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) found a piece of blue luggage in a roadside ditch. It was unzipped, had a missing wheel, and was empty aside from a wallet found inside that had identification belonging to Akens.

Akens has blue eyes and at the time of her disappearance was 5′4″ and 122 pounds with blonde hair. Akens has distinctive tattoos, specifically five butterflies on her arm and three stars on her right foot; and piercings in her belly button, nose and lip.

Ad

The FBI Richmond Field Office and the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office ask that anyone with information regarding Akens’ disappearance reach out to the FBI by calling 804-261-1044 or on their website.