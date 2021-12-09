DMV will soon not require appointments on Wednesdays

RICHMOND, Va. – Those needing to go to the DMV will soon have one fewer day that requires an appointment.

Beginning on Wednesday, December 15, customers can simply walk in for service on Wednesdays.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched its hybrid service model back in October.

Currently, walk-in availability is only available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

DMV customers with Wednesday appointments on December 15 or later will be automatically rescheduled for a new date near the original appointment.

Walk-in service will be available at all 75 customer service centers, and appointments will still be available on Mondays and Fridays.

The DMV is expanding its walk-in service based on a month of evaluation that showed, in addition to continued strong support for appointments, an added day of walk-in service would further enhance customer service options.

Ad

If you still wish to schedule an appointment for your next DMV visit, click here.