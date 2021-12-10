$34 million in grants to improve mathematics and literacy in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Public colleges and universities in Virginia have the opportunity to apply for grants that total to $34 million to develop resources and professional development programs for reading and mathematics teachers.

The Onward and Upward: Supporting Literacy and Mathematics grant program recognizes the disruption of the pandemic on learning and strives to help each student succeed.

“This grant opportunity represents a challenge and opportunity for our partners in higher education to develop resources and programs specifically for these extraordinary times and help our K-12 students and schools recover from the pandemic,” said James Lane, superintendent of public instruction with the Virginia Dept. of Education. “The need is urgent and the criteria for awarding grants reflects VDOE’s commitment to promoting and supporting what works in helping students grow academically and achieve grade-level proficiency.”

The grants will specifically provide support for K-12 literacy and mathematics instruction to address unfinished learning across Virginia through the development of high-quality, evidence-based instructional resources, materials, and professional development.

All of Virginia’s two and four-year higher education institutions are eligible to apply for the grants, and private institutions may participate in partnership with public institutions.

The deadline for institutions to submit an application to the Virginia Department of Education is Jan. 28, 2022.

