Gov. Northam orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Sen. Bob Dole

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that flags be lowered in honor of Bob Dole, a former Senate Majority Leader and decorated War War II veteran.

Dole passed away on Sunday after a battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. He was 98 years old.

The Kansas native represented his state in Congress for nearly 36 years, was a GOP Senate leader for nearly a decade and in 1996, he won the Republican presidential nomination after trying three times. He was one of the longest-serving Republican Party Leaders in the U.S. Senate.

On Thursday, President Biden paid tribute to Dole at the U.S. Capitol, a man who he describes as a ‘giant of our history,’ and on Friday, a funeral was held at the Washington National Cathedral commemorating his life and years of military service.

Flags will be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings in Virginia in memory of Dole. The flags will be lowered until sunset on Saturday.