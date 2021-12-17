Millions of dollars coming to Virginia schools to help address supply chain issues

Relief is on the way for schools seeing supply chain issues within the cafeteria.

On Friday, the USDA announced the Biden administration has distributed up to $1.5 billion to states and school districts having trouble getting food due to supply chain issues during the pandemic. Several school divisions in our region say supply chain issues have gotten worse this month.

“We’re grateful to our state partners school districts and school nutrition professionals where their dedication creativity and everything that they’re doing to make sure that children are well-fed,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean.

A portion of the funding will also allow schools to get supplies from local vendors. Virginia is getting just over $34 billion from the relief.