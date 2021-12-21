How a similar name is dragging a Virginia fish store into a Roanoke County viral video controversy

On the surface, Exotic Aquatics and Exotics & Aquatics are only different by two characters; however, for Adam Oberheim, it’s much more than that.

The Northern Virginia business owner told NBC Washington that he invested his life savings as he prepares to open a pet store next year: Exotic Aquatics.

Unfortunately for him, people are mistaking his business with Exotics & Aquatics in Roanoke County, the pet store at the center of a now-viral video that we did a story on last week.

That video, taken by a customer, shows a violent encounter between her and the owner of Exotics & Aquatics when she was at the store asking to make a return.

For Oberheim, he’s now nervous about his business before it even opens.

“It’s been devastating, you know, emotionally for the last few days over this,” Oberheim told News4.

The not-guilty verdict for a Roanoke County business owner earlier this week led a woman to post a now-viral video of her interaction with him that originally caused the charge to be filed.

Since the video of the interaction was posted, Oberheim said that he’s received about 400 nasty phone calls.

People are even trashing his yet-to-open business, leaving negative online reviews.

They love to abuse their customers when returning an item that don’t work. Please don’t shop at this store. Spend your money elsewhere! Pam Smith's 1-star review on Google

Heard the owner was violent and attacks customer Leanna Tyler's 1-star review on Google

Some have come to Oberheim’s defense.

Some of you need to do your research! Saw this guy on the news, it’s EXOTIC & AQUATICS that has the terrible people doing terrible things, this is EXOTIC AQUATICS. Its not this guy! You’re hurting his business badly. Research before you review and harm someone just trying to make a living! Morgan Duckett's 5-star review on Google

Saw the article on NBC Washington, this is NOT the business in Roanoke - 200 miles away! These are good people here in the DMV!!! Mark Basile's 5-star review on Google

Oberheim said his business is in no way affiliated with the Roanoke business and even has a sign up at his shop to that exact point.

The door of Exotic Aquatics in Springfield, Virginia (NBC Washington)

NBC Washington reports that Yelp has placed a public attention alert on the Oberheim’s page, temporarily disabling new posts, although the negative reviews are still visible.