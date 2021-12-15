Video captures violent encounter between a Roanoke County business owner and his customer

The not-guilty verdict for a Roanoke County business owner earlier this week led a woman to post a now-viral video of her interaction with him that originally caused the charge to be filed.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The not-guilty verdict for a Roanoke County business owner earlier this week led a woman to post a now-viral video of her interaction with him that originally caused the charge to be filed.

Judea Strong’s cell phone video from June 28, 2021, shows a violent encounter between her and Daniel Rosen, the owner of Exotics & Aquatics when she was at the store asking to make a return.

On Wednesday, 10 News spoke with both Strong and Rosen about their encounter.

Following a court appearance this week, Strong was posted on Facebook and has been shared hundreds of times.

The video has people asking if a business can treat someone in the way displayed on the video and get away with it.

Strong said she had been an Exotics & Aquatics customer for two years when she visited the store on Williamson Road this past summer to buy food for her snakes.

Judea Strong talking with 10 News on Dec. 15, 2021, about the incident at Exotics & Aquatics in June 2021. (WSLS 10)

When she tried to return the food, staff told her that the store policy is no cash refunds, only store credit; however, in going to the store several times, she said there was no one on duty who could process her return for store credit.

Ad

Also frustrated, her boyfriend attempted to get store credit and when he too did not have success, he posted a scathing review of the business on Facebook.

Facebook post by Judea Strong's boyfriend (Kieyshon Jemaine / Facebook)

He said in the post that the service he received “sucks” and urged store management to train their employees. He also called out the store’s care of its animals and its high prices.

The store responded, asking him to not come back since he doesn’t like it. The store also added that if he did return, he would be escorted out.

Exotics & Aquatics reply to Kieyshaun's post. (Exotics & Aquatics / Facebook)

“They banned him. They told him they would like if he not come back to the store,” said Strong, who believed that she was still okay to return to the establishment.

On June 28, with her boyfriend in the car, since he was banned, Strong went inside to get a cash refund.

Strong was talking with the store manager about their policy when the store owner, Daniel Rosen, came to the front.

“His mom tries to grab me and throw me out. I tell them, ‘don’t put your hands on me.’ They continue to approach. Several people are trying to hold him back. He’s absolutely enraged. He literally picks me up off the ground, carries me over to the door and throws me out,” recalled Strong.

Ad

She said she left concussed and bruised.

“No, that’s not true,” said Rosen when 10 News talked to him on Wednesday.

Daniel Rosen speaking with 10 News on Dec. 15, 2021 (WSLS 10)

He told a different story that begins before the cell phone recording.

“For two years, her and her boyfriend came into the store belittling my employees and berating my mother,” explained Rosen.

He said Strong did not record her cursing out his mother before going to the counter. Strong denied that accusation by Rosen.

Rosen also said he never picked up Strong, rather they tripped and fell over the rug at the front door.

When asked if he thought his response was excessive, Rosen answered, “No, because she was standing there with her phone down and middle finger pointed at us.”

Rosen was charged with assault and battery, but earlier this week was found not guilty by a substitute Roanoke County judge.

“After the charges were dismissed and everything, I was like this isn’t right. I can’t let this happen. I want to let other people know,” expressed Strong.

Ad

Rosen said since Strong posted on Facebook, his business has gotten a lot of calls accusing him of racism.

“I assure you I’m not a racist. I have many ethnicities working for me and I’m friends with them,” said Rosen.

Strong did not mention race in my conversation or in her Facebook post.

Surveillance footage from inside the store no longer exists, according to Rosen.

He said his system only stores data for 24-48 hours. Even though, it likely would not have proven much since the cameras’ positions did not yield a good vantage point.

Roanoke County Commonwealth Attorney Brian Holohan shared this narrative and statement with 10 News: