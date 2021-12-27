State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane leaving VDOE

Virginia’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane is leaving his position, according to Charles Pyle, Director of Media Relations at the Virginia Department of Education.

As state superintendent, Lane serves as the executive officer of the Virginia Department of Education, which is the administrative agency for the commonwealth’s public schools. He also serves as secretary of the state Board of Education.

Pyle confirmed Lane notified Governor Ralph Northam that he plans to leave VDOE for a new position that has not been disclosed and his last day is to be determined.

He was appointed in May 2018 by Northam and started effective June 1, 2018.

Lane has not discussed his position with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, according to Pyle.

Lane previously served as a Superintendent in three Virginia school divisions, including Chesterfield County — Virginia’s 5th largest, and one the Commonwealth’s highest performing, school divisions. He previously served as Superintendent for Goochland County Public Schools and Middlesex County Public Schools.