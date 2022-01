(Uncredited, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

This image provided by the Virginia department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va. Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice. (Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)

After the Commonwealth was hit with a snowstorm on Monday, leaders in Virginia are taking action.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in preparation for another large winter storm that is set to arrive Thursday night.

Virginians have experienced everything from travel troubles to severe power outages.

“These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility — particularly as many continue to deal with power outages,” said Northam in a tweet.