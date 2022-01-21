Lidl frozen chopped spinach recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Frozen Food Development has recalled some of its Lidl 12-ounce packages of frozen chopped spinach that may be contaminated with Listeria.

Frozen Food Development has recalled some of its Lidl 12-ounce packages of frozen chopped spinach that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The products were recalled in nine states, including Virginia, and at this time, FDA and Frozen Food Development have suspended the production of this product as officials continue to investigate.

Items included in the recall have lot #R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag with a best by date of 9/10/23.

Listeria infections are known to cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals and those with immunocompromised immune systems. Healthy individuals, on the other hand, might experience symptoms that include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Infections during pregnancy can result in miscarriages and stillbirths.

According to authorities, there have been no reported illnesses in relation to this incident.

If you have purchased the recalled products, you are urged to return them for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.