Doctors see decline in COVID-19 cases in Virginia, but still encourage people to wear masks

Doctors say they're seeing COVID cases decline in Virginia, but are still urging people to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Doctors said Virginia is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Medical professionals said the reason for that is because people are getting vaccinated against the virus and more people are wearing masks, especially in crowded spaces.

While school districts have voted to let parents decide if they want their child to wear masks in school, medical leaders said masking helps prevent people from catching the disease.

“I think we need to turn away from the politicization like a public health measure, anywhere that people aren’t wearing masks particularly when they are in close quarters, the data on masks is really strong, it shows where people are wearing masks particularly high-quality masks, COVID is less likely to spread,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, member of the White House COVID-19 Response team.

Webb says where there’s a high level of transmission, masks should be worn.