Judge temporarily revokes Gov. Youngkin’s mask order for 7 Virginia school districts

A judge found Friday that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks cannot override school district policy, according to NBC Washington.

Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo granted seven school districts a temporary restraining order against Executive Order No. 2, which said that students do not need to follow the mandates of school divisions.

The school boards for Alexandria City, Arlington County, the City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County argued that Virginia’s constitution gives them the authority to run their districts, according to the NBC station.

“I’m not here to decide who is right and wrong on masking. This case is a question of who has authority,” said DiMatteo as she heard arguments last week, according to NBC Washington.

Deputy Attorney Gen. Steven Popps argued that the governor is granted broad powers to modify rules during the COVID-19 emergency.

“Executive Order 2 was and is a lawful exercise of the emergency powers granted to the governor,” Popps said in court on Wednesday.

NBC Washington reports that those on both sides of this case have said an appeal is likely to be filed.