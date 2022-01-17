LIST: Which schools are requiring masks and which are not across Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order about parents making decisions on students wearing masks in schools.

“Under Virginia law, parents, not the government, have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning the care of their children. Recent government orders requiring virtually every child in Virginia wear masks virtually every moment they are in school have proven ineffective and impractical,” the order reads in part.

This all comes as local school districts are reporting the highest numbers of COVID-19 we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The executive order goes into effect Monday, January 24.

As a note, schools are still under a federal mandate to have students and staff mask up while on school buses. Staff must also wear a mask in schools as well.

Ad

Some local school boards anticipated this change and have already had discussions. We’re tracking what our local school districts are doing and will be updating this list:

Bedford County

The Bedford County School Board voted to end mask requirements and contact tracing for K-12 students at a board meeting on Thursday night, effective February 1.

Lynchburg City

“We are reviewing this information along with our current policies and practices and, in collaboration with our School Board, will make modifications and adjustments as required. School is not in session on Monday, January 17, 2022. Weather permitting, we will reconvene on Tuesday and another communication will be sent on Tuesday evening,” said a Facebook post Sunday.

Ad

Pulaski County

The school system said on Jan. 16 they are in the process of consulting with the New River Health District to determine how the executive order will impact its Covid response plan for contact tracing and quarantine guidelines and expect to release a revised plan later in the week. PCPS will continue to require the use of masks in schools for all in-person learning through Friday, January 21.

Roanoke County

Roanoke County voted to end mask requirements in January, removing the student mask mandate if Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin canceled the public health order. Two days later, the school board called a special meeting to reverse course and rescind the earlier vote.