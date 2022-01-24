Botetourt County Schools keep mask mandate until executive order is upheld in Virginia Supreme Court

Mask or no masks? That's what schools are looking at across Virginia.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A line was formed Monday morning ahead of the Botetourt County School Board meeting. On the agenda is a question school districts are grappling with across the state: mask or no mask.

“It’s been two years and we’re still doing the same stuff. it’s frustrating,” said Ben Hopkins, whose child is a student in the district.

Governor Glenn Youngkin passed an executive order that bans mask mandates in schools, allowing parents to make the decision for their children.

“The executive order is put out, it’s very clear, it’s written and the schools are defying that,” Hopkins said.

Currently, state law requires public schools to adhere to CDC guidelines, including wearing masks in schools.

The Virginia Supreme Court will decide whether the governor’s executive order is upheld. In the meantime, the schools are making the call whether to stick with it or not.

“We’ve read through it and the executive order does clearly state that it doesn’t matter if there’s a mandate at the school, that the governmental orders and the EO2 overrides that,” added Emily Hopkins.

Botetourt County Public Schools voted to abide by the executive order if the Virginia Supreme Court upholds it. Until then, BCPS is continuing its mitigation policy to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

“Students will be masked, until March 7th, that’s our goal. To hopefully have kids out. Hopefully, our transmission rates will be lower,” explained Botetourt County School Board Chair Anna Weddle.

The March 7 milestone is to give parents enough time to get their kids vaccinated if they aren’t already.

The decision from the Supreme Court could happen any day now.