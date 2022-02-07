Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses lawsuit challenging Gov. Youngkin’s mask order

The Supreme Court of Virginia has dismissed a challenge to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

The case was dismissed Monday and “by this dismissal, we offer no opinion on the legality of Executive Order No. 2 or any other issue pertaining to petitioners’ claims,” according to the dismissal issued by the Court.

This case was brought against the governor by a group of parents from Chesapeake and the governor’s office had previously asked the court to dismiss the case.

Following the ruling, Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the following statement:

“Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected a challenge out of the City of Chesapeake to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number 2. The Governor and I are pleased with today’s ruling. At the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Northam used his broad emergency powers to close places of worship, private businesses, and schools and impose a statewide mask mandate. Nearly two years later, we have better risk mitigation strategies and vaccines, and we know much more about the efficacy of requiring children to wear masks all day. We agree with the Court’s decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order. This is a victory for Virginia families.” Attorney General Jason Miyares on dismissal of Castillo v. Youngkin

The dismissal comes only three days after an Arlington Circuit Court judge granted seven school districts a temporary restraining order against Executive Order No. 2.