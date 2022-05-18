Virginia implements alternative hiring process for individuals with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced an alternative hiring process that’s looking to open doors for individuals with disabilities who are seeking employment in the state workforce.

Youngkin said the new process serves as a model for inclusive employment practices as it strives to “employ, integrate and accommodate more individuals with disabilities” in the state government.

With this initiative, the Commonwealth is dedicated to ensuring all residents have equal employment opportunities, including those with differing abilities.

“My administration fully supports expanded economic and job opportunities for individuals living with disabilities. This is a significant step in the Commonwealth’s commitment to the overall goal of increasing employment opportunities for all Virginians,” said Governor Youngkin.

Applicants with documented disabilities, as certified by a DARS certified rehabilitation counselor, will be considered eligible.

“To bolster this initiative, DARS received a $9.2 million federal grant called ‘Pathways to Careers using Partnerships, Apprenticeships and Equity,’ that will serve at least 750 Virginians with disabilities to acquire skills-based training and registered apprenticeships in high-wage, high-demand fields, including STEM and state government,” added John Littel, Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

Those interested can apply on jobs.virginia.gov and upload a Certificate of Disability to their employment application.

You can request a Certificate of Disability from DARS or by calling 800-552-5019. Those who use Sign language can use the videophone at 804-325-1316.

If you are approved, you can also have the opportunity to receive priority consideration in the recruitment process.

Agencies are strongly encouraged to provide a 6-month provisional period to these new hires to ensure their needs are properly accommodated before they begin working.

You can find more information on the DHRM website.