Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that flags be flown at half staff in honor of the victims of the 2019 shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Three years ago today, 12 people lost their lives and five others were hurt after being shot by a city engineer at a municipal building at Virginia Beach.

In respect and memory of the lives lost, U.S. flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags were lowered at sunrise on Tuesday and will remain at half-staff until sunset.