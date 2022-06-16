Gov. Youngkin pushes for 3-month gas tax suspension in budget proposal

As gas prices continue to soar across the country, Governor Glenn Youngkin is once again pushing for a gas tax holiday to help the wallets of those in Virginia.

On Wednesday, the governor announced 38 amendments to Virginia’s two-year state budget, which was approved by the General Assembly in early June.

Among the proposed changes was a call for a three-month gas suspension that would save drivers 26 cents per gallon, according to Youngkin.

He initially tried to put the gas tax holiday in place back in March; however, it was left out of the bipartisan budget deal.

The amendments also focus on creating more education opportunities, putting safety measures in place throughout the Commonwealth and “making Virginia the best state for business.”

The General Assembly will consider the changes when they meet in Richmond on Friday.

See a statement from Youngkin regarding the amendments below:

“With five-dollar gas prices and plenty of money in the system, I’m continuing the effort to lower gas prices for hardworking Virginians and my hope is, this time, that Democrats will join us to give Virginians a break this summer. We’re also restoring educational freedom by protecting the education scholarship tax credits which expand parental choice. Finally, I am asking that the General Assembly help keep our state and federal judges safe. I’m grateful for the hard work of leaders in the House and Senate for presenting a budget to me that delivers key priorities for the Commonwealth, these amendments build on that and further our goal to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin

You can find more information on the amendments here: HB 29 and HB 30.