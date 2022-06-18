74º

Virginia

Virginia governor announces funding for law enforcement in schools

Funds will also support criminal justice programs

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Education, School Safety, Public Safety, Virginia
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, speaks to the media after leaving a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus at the Capitol Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Fairfax County officials have rebuffed a request from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to establish a security perimeter around the neighborhoods of Supreme Court justices living in the county who have faced protests outside their homes. Youngkin, a Republican, made the request Wednesday, May 11, in a letter to the county board of supervisors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has announced funding for law enforcement in schools and communities to maintain safe environments.

On Friday, Governor Youngkin announced grants totaling $37.5 million to support a wide range of criminal justice programs in schools and communities across Virginia, including $6.8 million for local school resource officers and school security officers, according to the Office of the Governor.

“The grants awarded today will provide funding for localities that fund positions and programs that help to make our schools and communities safe as well as ensuring our youth and crime victims receive the support and services they need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Governor’s Office said that Youngkin has proposed an additional $22.5 million in the next two upcoming fiscal years for more school resource officer and school security officer positions in Virginia’s schools.

“These awards reflect my commitment to make school safety my number one priority and I look forward to making available the additional funding I have proposed in the upcoming budget,” Youngkin said.

All programs were awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board and include:

  • School Resource Officer Program
  • School Security Officer Program
  • Victim Witness Program
  • Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program
  • Peer Supported Critical Incident Stress Management Program
  • Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program
  • Gun Violence Grant Program
  • Project Safe Neighborhoods Program
  • Child Advocacy Centers Program
  • Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program
  • Hate Crimes Program

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email