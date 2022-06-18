Virginia governor announces funding for law enforcement in schools

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, speaks to the media after leaving a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus at the Capitol Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Fairfax County officials have rebuffed a request from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to establish a security perimeter around the neighborhoods of Supreme Court justices living in the county who have faced protests outside their homes. Youngkin, a Republican, made the request Wednesday, May 11, in a letter to the county board of supervisors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has announced funding for law enforcement in schools and communities to maintain safe environments.

On Friday, Governor Youngkin announced grants totaling $37.5 million to support a wide range of criminal justice programs in schools and communities across Virginia, including $6.8 million for local school resource officers and school security officers, according to the Office of the Governor.

“The grants awarded today will provide funding for localities that fund positions and programs that help to make our schools and communities safe as well as ensuring our youth and crime victims receive the support and services they need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Governor’s Office said that Youngkin has proposed an additional $22.5 million in the next two upcoming fiscal years for more school resource officer and school security officer positions in Virginia’s schools.

“These awards reflect my commitment to make school safety my number one priority and I look forward to making available the additional funding I have proposed in the upcoming budget,” Youngkin said.

All programs were awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board and include: