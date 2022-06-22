DMV introduces new communication device to help customers who are deaf, hard of hearing

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced a new communication device that strives to accommodate the needs of those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The wireless electronic device, referred to as UbiDuo, has two small screens attached to a keyboard that will allow customers to type a conversation in real-time when speaking with employees at the service counter.

Individuals can find the new device at all 75 DMV customer service centers throughout the Commonwealth.

Those who wish to have a sign language interpreter will still have the option to do so.

“Our goal is to provide superior service and we are pleased to expand our resources in partnership with sComm, the creators of UbiDuo,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Providing this new electronic device will improve face-to-face communication for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and make their DMV experience even more efficient.”