The series is co-produced by the Wildlife Center of Virginia

“Untamed” is a television and Youtube series that focuses on conservation and wildlife in Virginia. It’s co-produced by the Wildlife Center of Virginia and Virginia Public Media.

Now in its fourth season, it focuses on wildlife native to Virginia – especially the rescues that come into the Wildlife Center.

The show is being renewed for another season coming up soon.

Need to catch up or get started watching the series? You can watch “Untamed” on VPM or the PBS app.