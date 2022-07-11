VDH announces another presumed case of Monkeypox in Virginia

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

Va. – There is another presumed case of Monkeypox in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health said on Monday that there is a new presumed case of monkeypox in the Northwestern region of Virginia, bringing the total number of cases in Virginia to 27.

VDH reported that as of July 8, the CDC had reported 8,238 cases of monkeypox, with 790 of those cases being in the United States.

Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that is characterized by a specific type of rash, according to the VDH.

The VDH said that symptoms of monkeypox can include rash lesions that can begin on the genitals, perianal region, or oral cavity, fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and/or swelling of the lymph nodes.

Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and usually clear up in two to four weeks, according to the release, and there is no approved treatment for monkeypox in the U.S. yet, but supportive treatment may be beneficial.

To learn more about monkeypox, you can visit the VDH website, the CDC website, or the World Health Organization website.