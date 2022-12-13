43º

Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14

The Governor said the order is in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell.

Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell.

Campbell served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years and passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

Flags at all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

