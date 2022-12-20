450 applications needed to create Virginia license plate honoring women Veterans

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is launching a campaign to bring license plates honoring female Veterans to the Commonwealth.

To do this, DVS will need 450 pre-applications and all deposits, which amount to $10 for a basic plate or $20 for a personalized plate, by Jan. 11, 2023.

Once this goal is reached, the Women Veterans License Plate Bill will be sent to the General Assembly for approval during the 2023 session.

Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate can be found on the Virginia Department of Veterans Services website or by clicking here.

Hard copy applications and check deposits can also be mailed to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services at the following address:

Ms. Beverly VanTull

Virginia Department of Veterans Services

101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor

Richmond, VA 23219

You do not have to wait until your current Virginia plates expire to apply.

Additionally, the first 450 people who submit a pre-application and deposit will have the chance to vote on the license plate design.

“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”

Currently, the DMV offers more than 250 specialty license plates, with nearly 15 honoring those who have served; however, there are none offered for women veterans specifically.

“With so many women veterans living here in Virginia, offering a special Women Veterans License Plate is long overdue. But time is short to gather the 450 applications needed, so I urge you to mail your application and check today,” added Commissioner Gade.

For more information or questions, please contact DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Beverly Van Tull by phone at 804-482-8512 or by email at womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.