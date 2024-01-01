43º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Virginia

Here are the winning numbers to Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Winning numbers were announced on Jan. 1, 2024

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia Lottery
The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those five $1 million winning tickets? (Virginia Lottery)

Five people in Virginia could be starting the new year as a millionaire.

If you tested your luck in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, here’s a look at the winning $1 million tickets:

  1. Ticket #007094: Bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford
  2. Ticket #125311: Bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
  3. Ticket #168420: Bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg
  4. Ticket #388720: Bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas
  5. Ticket #485284: Bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington

There were also seven tickets that won $100,000, one of which was purchased in Lynchburg:

  1. Ticket #005593: Bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk
  2. Ticket #037555: Bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson
  3. Ticket #079504: Bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown
  4. Ticket #147264: Bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach
  5. Ticket #310859: Bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg
  6. Ticket #420843: Bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico
  7. Ticket #619991: Bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $876 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email