Here are the winning numbers to Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those five $1 million winning tickets?

Five people in Virginia could be starting the new year as a millionaire.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

If you tested your luck in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, here’s a look at the winning $1 million tickets:

Ticket #007094: Bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford Ticket #125311: Bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg Ticket #168420: Bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg Ticket #388720: Bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas Ticket #485284: Bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington

There were also seven tickets that won $100,000, one of which was purchased in Lynchburg:

Ticket #005593: Bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk Ticket #037555: Bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson Ticket #079504: Bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown Ticket #147264: Bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Ticket #310859: Bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg Ticket #420843: Bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico Ticket #619991: Bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $876 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.