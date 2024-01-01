Here are the winning numbers to Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Five people in Virginia could be starting the new year as a millionaire.
If you tested your luck in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, here’s a look at the winning $1 million tickets:
- Ticket #007094: Bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford
- Ticket #125311: Bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
- Ticket #168420: Bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg
- Ticket #388720: Bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas
- Ticket #485284: Bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington
There were also seven tickets that won $100,000, one of which was purchased in Lynchburg:
- Ticket #005593: Bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk
- Ticket #037555: Bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson
- Ticket #079504: Bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown
- Ticket #147264: Bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach
- Ticket #310859: Bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg
- Ticket #420843: Bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico
- Ticket #619991: Bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas
All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.
In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $876 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.
For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.