Gov. Youngkin commutes former Virginia police sergeant’s sentence, citing ‘unjust’ verdict

Governor Glenn Youngkin has commuted the sentence of a former Virginia police sergeant, stating that the court’s sentence is “unjust and violates the cornerstone of our justice system.”

Wesley Shifflett, 36, who previously served at the Fairfax County Police Department, was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of a man suspected of stealing sunglasses from a shopping center. The incident occurred in February 2023 and resulted in the death of Timothy McCree Johnson. In October 2024, a northern Virginia jury convicted Shifflett of reckless handling of a firearm. However, in a split verdict, the jury found him not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Johnson’s killing.

Recommended Videos

In February 2025, Judge Randy Bellow in Fairfax County Circuit Court sentenced Shifflett to five years in prison in the felony case, with two years suspended.

Over the weekend, Youngkin commuted the sentence imposed on Sgt. Wesley, calling for his immediate release. He contends that the sentence was disproportionate to the charge, emphasizing that a jury acquitted him of involuntary manslaughter and noted that he didn’t have a previous criminal record.

Read his entire statement below: