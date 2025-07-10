Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
71º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Virginia

CODI alert issued for two missing children last seen in Sussex

Authorities said they may be with 49-year-old James Edward

Virginia State Police has issued a CODI Alert for two missing children out of Surry County. (Virginia State Police)

SUSSEX, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a CODI Alert for two missing children last seen in Sussex.

Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Keaton Edwards and 4-year-old Ethan Edwards. They were last seen on Wednesday around 11 a.m. in the area of Courthouse Road in Sussex.

Recommended Videos

Police say they may be with 49-year-old James Edward, who could be driving a white semi truck with “KL Express” on the side. State Police told 10 News that he might be in the area of Shenandoah County.

This disappearance is considered a credible threat to their health and safety.

If you have any information, please contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 757-294-5264 (24-hour dispatch) or click here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...