CODI alert issued for two missing children last seen in Sussex

SUSSEX, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a CODI Alert for two missing children last seen in Sussex.

Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Keaton Edwards and 4-year-old Ethan Edwards. They were last seen on Wednesday around 11 a.m. in the area of Courthouse Road in Sussex.

Police say they may be with 49-year-old James Edward, who could be driving a white semi truck with “KL Express” on the side. State Police told 10 News that he might be in the area of Shenandoah County.

This disappearance is considered a credible threat to their health and safety.

If you have any information, please contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 757-294-5264 (24-hour dispatch) or click here.