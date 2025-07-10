CODI alert issued for two missing children last seen in Sussex

SUSSEX, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a CODI Alert for two missing children last seen in Sussex.
Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Keaton Edwards and 4-year-old Ethan Edwards. They were last seen on Wednesday around 11 a.m. in the area of Courthouse Road in Sussex.
Recommended Videos
Police say they may be with 49-year-old James Edward, who could be driving a white semi truck with “KL Express” on the side. State Police told 10 News that he might be in the area of Shenandoah County.
This disappearance is considered a credible threat to their health and safety.
If you have any information, please contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 757-294-5264 (24-hour dispatch) or click here.