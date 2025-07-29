Virginia minimum wage set to increase in 2026

The minimum wage in Virginia is set to increase from $12.41 to $12.77, effective January 1, 2026, according to the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI).

“Virginia’s Minimum Wage Act allows for gradual adjustment of the minimum wage rate in response to economic conditions,” said DOLI Commissioner Gary G. Pan. “The new minimum wage will ensure the Commonwealth remains the leading destination for businesses and job seekers alike.”

By law, the Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry must establish an adjusted state hourly minimum wage each year, basing it on inflation.

The new minimum wage is calculated by adding the current wage to the product of that wage and the percentage increase in the United States Average Consumer Price Index. With inflation estimated at 2.9% for 2024, the formula is: $12.41 + ($12.41 × 0.029) = $12.77.

Though most employees in Virginia will see this wage increase, some seasonal and specific job categories are exempt.

Department officials state that the raise reflects current economic conditions and will help Virginia stay competitive for workers and businesses alike.