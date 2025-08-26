Missing Manassas woman found safe

UPDATE

Michele Ann Blouin has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia State Police is searching for a missing woman in Manassas.

Fifty-eight-year-old Michele Ann Blouin, who has been classified as a 'critically missing adult,' was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 23, in the 8900 block of Jasmine Court in Manassas, Virginia. She was possibly wearing hospital socks with no shoes, according to State troopers.

Authorities said she could be driving a blue 2020 Toyota Corolla with Virginia handicap license plate 49831HM.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to Blouin’s health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Virginia State Police [24/7 Dispatch] with any information regarding her whereabouts at 804-750-8798, or you may find complete information at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov .