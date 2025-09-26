Virginia State Police launching 24-hour highway safety initiative on Route 460

Virginia State Police will launch a 24-hour highway safety initiative, “Operation Drive Safe 460,” on Friday. The effort targets Route 460 in Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke and Montgomery counties.

Officers aim to reduce crashes and boost driver awareness on Route 460, one of Virginia’s busiest and most accident-prone corridors. The focus will be on speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.

In addition to state police, the following local agencies and localities will participate in the 24-hour project

Bedford Police Department

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office

Roanoke County Police

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The Town of Christiansburg

The Town of Blacksburg

Virginia Tech Police Department

“Route 460 is a vital transportation link, but far too many lives have been impacted by preventable crashes on this stretch of road,” said Capt. David J. Edwards Jr. of the Virginia State Police. “This initiative with our partners represents a coordinated effort to make Route 460 safer for every motorist who depends on it.”

Drivers are urged to drive responsibly, avoid distractions and follow the posted speed limits along Route 460.