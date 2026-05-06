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Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 6, 2026

War in Iran fuels nationwide surge in gasoline prices

Chloe Lightner, Digital Executive Producer

VIRGINIA – Gas prices are starting to increase again, and 10 News is working for you to break down what you can expect to see here at home.

As of Wednesday, May 6, the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.286 per gallon, according to AAA. Premium is averaging about $5.103 per gallon, while Diesel gasoline sits at $5.622.

Looking closer at our region, AAA reports that drivers in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford are still paying the most for regular gas, with an average of $4.242 per gallon. Premium is averaging $5.043, and diesel is at $5.56. AAA says drivers in Lynchburg will find the least expensive gas in the area. The average price there for regular gas is $4.154 per gallon, but you’ll pay more for premium gas: $4.934 per gallon.

In Roanoke specifically, average gas prices have risen over 22 cents per gallon in the last week, to $4.197 per gallon today, according to AAA. Prices in Roanoke are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased by 21.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.621 per gallon.

The cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.84 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, according to GasBuddy price reports.

Statewide, the highest prices are in Washington, D.C., where regular gas averages $4.287 per gallon.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.

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