Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 15, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers are starting to see another spike in prices at the pump. In fact, the national average has risen 25 cents for the second week straight, according to AAA. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Friday, May 15, the AAA states that the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.320 per gallon. Premium is averaging $5.157 per gallon, while diesel sits at $5.576.

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In our region, some of the highest gas prices are in Botetourt, Highland and Nelson counties, where drivers are paying $4.32, $4.45, and $4.41 per gallon for regular gas, respectively.

However, there are still some deals throughout Virginia to keep on your radar.

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, Quick In & Out on Shenandoah Avenue has regular gas for $3.59 and premium for $4.19. Additionally, Sam’s Club on Towne Square and BJ’s on Hershberger Road both have regular gas for $3.91 and premium for $4.29.

Going further south, you’ll find regular gas for $3.87 at Sam’s Club at 215 Piedmont Pl in Danville, where premium is $4.69, and diesel is $5.07. Murphy Express in Danville also has regular gas for $3.93.

In the Lynchburg area, some of the lowest prices for regular gas include Murphy USA on Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, where regular is $3.97, midgrade is $4.37, and premium is $4.77, and Shell on Burks Hill Road in Bedford, where regular gas is $3.99.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.