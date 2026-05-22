Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 22, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region this Memorial Day weekend.

If you planned on hitting the road for the holiday weekend, AAA says gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years. Reports show that the national average for a gallon of regular is at $4.56, up three cents in comparison to last week and $1.38 higher than this time last year.

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In Virginia, the average price of regular gas is slightly lower than the national average at $4.431 per gallon, according to AAA. Premium averages $5.265 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.530 per gallon.

However, there are still some deals throughout Virginia to keep on your radar.

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, the Sam’s Club on Towne Square Boulevard has regular gas at $3.95 per gallon and premium at $4.35 per gallon. The BJ’s on Hershberger Road is also a good place to save, as it has regular gas at $3.95 per gallon, premium at $4.36, and diesel at $5.03. Walmart is also worth mentioning, as it has regular for $3.97 per gallon, premium for $4.38, and diesel for $5.03.

Traveling to the Southside area, GasBuddy reports regular gas at $4.03 per gallon, premium at $4.88, and diesel at $4.96 at the Sam’s Club at 215 Piedmont Pl in Danville. If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, the Walmart at 261 Nor-Dan Drive in Danville has regular gas at $4.07 per gallon, premium at $4.33, and diesel for $5.06.

As for Lynchburg, drivers can get regular gas for $4.07 per gallon, premium for $4.47, and diesel for $5.33 at the Walmart on Timberlake Road.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.