Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 4, 2026

VIRGINIA – Data shows that Virginia gas prices have been falling, but as uncertainty surrounding the war in Iran persists, it’s unclear if this trend will last. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Thursday, June 4, the Virginia average for regular gas is $4.072, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.952 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.251 per gallon.

Recommended Videos

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.977 Mid: $4.484 Premium: $4.859 Diesel: $5.269

Roanoke: Regular: $3.996 Mid: $4.465 Premium: $4.870 Diesel: $5.254

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $4.051 Mid: $4.539 Premium: $4.950 Diesel: $5.191



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.