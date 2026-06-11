Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 11, 2026 War in Iran fuels nationwide surge in gasoline prices VIRGINIA – Prices at the pump have gone down slightly. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.
As of Thursday, June 11, the average price of regular gas in Virginia is $3.88, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.77 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.12 per gallon.
Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:
Lynchburg: Regular: $3.77 Mid: $4.32 Premium: $4.70 Diesel: $5.16 Roanoke: Regular: $3.87 Mid: $4.32 Premium: $4.74 Diesel: $5.11 Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.87 Mid: $4.33 Premium: $4.72 Diesel: $5.04
Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.
To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.
Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep
supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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