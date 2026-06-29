Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 29, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices have eased across the Commonwealth, just in time for Fourth of July travel. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Monday, June 29, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.70, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.588 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.814 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.57 Mid: $4.11 Premium: $4.53 Diesel: $4.83

Roanoke: Regular: $3.61 Mid: $4.05 Premium: $4.47 Diesel: $4.84

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.64 Mid: $4.06 Premium: $4.50 Diesel: $4.69



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.