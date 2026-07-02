COMING UP: Celebrating 250 years of Virginia’s rich history with Patchwork 250

10 News is saluting America’s 250th birthday with a celebration of our region’s rich history. All year long, we’ve been highlighting the many patches of Virginia’s story with Patchwork 250.

On Thursday at 10 p.m., join us for a special segment where we’ll take you on a journey back in time to explore all the unique threads that make our area so special.

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Be sure to tune in wherever you watch WSLS Thursday at 10 p.m. and discover the warmth that comes from unfolding the quilt of our state’s past, where every individual patch adds meaning to the whole.

Click here to see the stories we’ve featured so far.