Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 14, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices in Virginia have increased by more than 10 cents since last week, according to GasBuddy price reports. This comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to fuel uncertainty in the global economy. 10 News is working for you to break down what prices are like at the pump.

As of Tuesday, July 14, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.745, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.63 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.87 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Roanoke: Regular: $3.587 Mid: $4.00 Premium: $4.43 Diesel: $4.87

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.59 Mid: $4.04 Premium: $4.45 Diesel: $4.78

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.592 Mid: $4.06 Premium: $4.48 Diesel: $4.80



Currently, some of the cheapest gas stations in Southwest and Central Virginia for those looking to save include:

Sheetz at 1084 E Stuart Drive in Galax Regular: $3.16 Mid: $3.56 Premium: $3.96 Diesel: $4.35

Murphy Express at 474 Mount Cross Road in Danville Regular: $3.29 Midgrade: $3.72 Premium: $4.13 Diesel: $4.59

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2141 Dale Avenue in Roanoke Regular: $3.34 Mid: $3.65 Premium: $4.05 Diesel: $4.99

Sheetz at 3353 Orange Avenue in Roanoke Regular: $3.38 Mid: $3.78 Premium: $4.18 Diesel: $4.69

Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd in Fairlawn Regular: $3.38

Sheetz at 2000 N Franklin Street in Christiansburg Regular: $3.59 Mid: $3.99 Premium: $4.39 Diesel: $4.69

Sheetz at 6758 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway Regular: $3.44 Mid: $3.84 Premium: $4.24 Diesel: $4.59

Sheetz at 4089 S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights Regular: $3.35 Mid: $3.75 Premium: $4.15 Diesel: $4.44



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.