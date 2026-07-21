Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 21, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices are on the rise again, with the national average pushing past $4 per gallon and the statewide average inching closer by the day, according to AAA. 10 News is working for you to break down what prices are like at the pump.

As of Tuesday, July 21, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.91, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.78 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.17 per gallon.

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In the Star City, average gas prices have spiked, rising 22.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices are 10.9 cents higher than they were a month ago and a whopping 90.4 cents higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has decreased by 22.3 cents compared to a week ago.

Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in nearly every state for the second straight week, with the national average price of gasoline likely to reach $4 per gallon within the next 48 hours and diesel already back above $5 per gallon nationally. While the ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets, the story is increasingly less about crude oil and more about global refining capacity — the Strait of Hormuz remains closed while continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries further squeeze an already strained supply picture. With WTI crude approaching $85 per barrel in Sunday night trading, price-cycling markets are likely to see another jolt higher in the coming days, and motorists should brace for a rougher stretch ahead. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.81 Mid: $4.24 Premium: $4.64 Diesel: $5.11

Roanoke: Regular: $3.82 Mid: $4.24 Premium: $4.67 Diesel: $5.16

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.83 Mid: $4.32 Premium: $4.71 Diesel: $5.06



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.